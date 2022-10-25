New England Patriots honor fallen Bristol officers

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) - The New England Patriots honored Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy at Gillette Stadium Monday night.

Before their game against the Chicago Bears, the team held a moment of silence for the fallen officers.

This afternoon a bus full of Bristol officers left for Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Prior to tonight’s game, a moment of silence was held to honor and remember fallen Bristol PD officers, LT. Dustin DeMonte & Sgt. Alex Hamzy ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/klCpKYlZbl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 25, 2022

“We’re just very privileged to be going up as a group and this part of our bonding and healing process as we start to move forward and really looking forward to a wonderful game tonight and tribute to our fallen and injured officers,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould. “Want to thank Mr. Kraft and the whole Patriots organization. They have been very generous to invite us to the ballgame tonight in Foxboro Mass. Where we’re going to be honoring our brave heroes tonight.”

This afternoon more than 50 members of the Bristol Police Department packed the bus which departed for Gillette Stadium.

“I do know that there’s an honor going on. I don’t know exactly what it is and I’m looking forward to it as well so it’s going to be a surprise for me and a surprise for the family and just a wonderful time for all of us,” Gould said.

Chief Gould said being able to see their fallen officers honored in a special way is an important part of the healing process for the police department.

“In any type of profession but especially a profession like ours we’re all family and we’ve had a significant loss to our family and significant hit to our family and it’s just so important that we rally together as a family and we have a long road ahead of us to heal and to be well,” said Gould.

He expressed his appreciation for the all the support from the community.

“It’s just phenomenal what the community has done to support their police department and we’re just so privileged to be part of this community and serve this community and have that outpouring of love and caring. Really means a lot to us and sets us on our path for healing as well,” said Gould.

We’re told the families of DeMonte and Hamzy will be at the Patriots game tonight.

Meanwhile, the memorial for DeMonte and Hamzy continues to grow.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.