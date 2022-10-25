No one hurt in Hartford crash involving motorcycle, state police cruiser

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - No injuries were reported when a motorcyclist collided with an empty state police cruiser in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

State police said it happened on Interstate 84 westbound in the area of exit 48.

They said no one was in the cruiser when it was hit.

There’s no word on what led up to the collision.

The scene has since been cleared.

