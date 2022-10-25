Police seeking help locating missing Massachusetts teenager

RAYNHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Investigators in the eastern Massachusetts town of Raynham are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Raynham Police said that 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen leaving her home between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Police noted in a statement that without having any contact with her since she disappeared, “she is believed to be in danger.”

According to police, the investigation indicates that Weaver may have traveled to a location approximately 100 miles from her home.

Weaver is 5′ tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has red/pink hair. It’s believed that she was wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings.

“We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay,” said Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Raynham Police at (508) 824-2717 or 911.

