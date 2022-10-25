Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future.

Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut.

The farm on Matson Hill Road halted operations last week.

Sandi Rose, the farm’s namesake, announced she is retiring and has already started on a vacation trip.

In the meantime, the town of Glastonbury is contemplating purchasing more of the farm, but not just yet.

Glastonbury does own some acres on the back side of the farm. Those were purchased in 2018.

That land was never accessed by the public.

Many in the area are sad to see the farm go quiet.

“The produce was terrific. Being able to pick your own outside it was fun,” said Ginny Shobe of Middletown.

“I used to take my children there to ride on the carts and pick berries. I still have fond memories of it,” said Deborah Morza of Marlborough.

In addition to those that are taking trips down memory lane, many in the community believe the need to retain local business is reaching a critical stage.

“We can’t afford to lose these people,” said Mike Morrissey of Glastonbury. “Every time we lose one it’s a bigger win for the larger corporations.”

The land could be bought by the city and then leased to a farming company, or it could be developed into new housing, or it could sit and remain commercially vacant and just stay a beautiful part of the landscape.

Whatever its fate, for some, the wonder of the good times at Rose’s will just remain a mystery.

“I’ve always heard of their big breakfast on that big patio that looks out on the farm. I always wanted to go,” said Brendan O’Rourke of Middletown. “I always wanted to try their pies too.”

November 9 is the date of the next Glastonbury Town Council meeting. It’s possible the council could take up the town’s interest in buying more of Rose’s land.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.