We’re Hiring Wednesday: Numet

By Shannon Kane
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Orange, Conn. (WFSB) - Numet is a leading manufacturer of high precision fabricated and machined aviation and aerospace components. Numet is located in Orange, CT.

Numet is offering competitive pay, comprehensive benefits that start when you do and 401K with company match.

Numet has immediate openings for the following:

Quality Inspectors 1st & 2nd shift (2nd shift comes with a 20% shift premium)

Part Marker 1st shift

Quality Engineer 1st shift

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=dc9c0a9f-01c4-4a10-abf1-286b481969d0&ccId=19000101_000001&type=JS&lang=en_US&selectedMenuKey=CareerCenter

