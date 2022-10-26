Great Day
15-year-old, 16-year-old injured in Hartford shooting

WFSB File
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Hartford Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened on Enfield Street. Officers responded to the area around 6:12 p.m.

The teen has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

A second victim arrived at Connecticut Children’s Medical around 8:45 pm. The second victim is a 16-year-old male who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hartford police.

