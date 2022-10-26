Great Day
Bristol officials expected to address city’s healing process

Local officials are expected to speak at 11 A.M.
By Dylan Fearon and Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police and the city’s mayor scheduled a news conference to address how the community will move forward after the murders of two police officers.

Wednesday marked two weeks since Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were ambushed when, according to police, they responded to a fake domestic violence call.

When the officers arrived, they were shot and killed. Officer Alec Iurato, who also responded, was wounded.

Police Chief Brian Gould and Mayor Jeff Caggiano planned to speak at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Channel 3 asked Caggiano at the officers’ funeral last week how the community will move on after the tragic events. He said he had to think about it and that it would be tough.

He’s expected to address the next steps in the healing process.

As the community moves forward, more fundraising efforts for the families continue.

A local organization called Lights on Rosewood has been among those collecting donations.

As of Wednesday morning, more than $17,000 was raised to go to the three families impacted by the shooting.

There will also be hoodies on sale online. That money will go to the families as well.

“They sacrificed their lives for us the least we can do is remember them to always keep their family close to our hearts,” said Ann Marie Fippinger, a Bristol resident.

“We are doing as much as we can to keep their names alive, keep it out there and keep [the] Bristol community tight, and this little town is getting tighter each day,” said Rob Osenkowski, Lights On Rosewood.

Channel 3 was told the chief and the mayor will not be talking about the investigation during Wednesday’s news conference.

That is being handled by state police.

