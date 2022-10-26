Bristol Police Chief reflects after tragedy

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been exactly two weeks since the Bristol Police Department lost two of their own in a deadly shooting.

As the community continues to grieve the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, so do their fellow officers and Chief of Police Brian Gould.

Channel 3 spoke with Chief Gould about the past 14 days, from the moment tragedy struck, to leading the department in the difficult days ahead.

Erin Connolly: “It goes without saying, but we are all so sorry for what happened. How are you doing? How’s the department doing right now?”

Chief Gould: “So we have a lot of healing to do. It’s very difficult. We’ve had a significant loss to the department so it’s going to be an uphill battle for sure. “We’re still in the very early stages of it. The event happened and then we put our two heroes to rest on Friday and we have a journey, but we are going to get through it together.”

Erin Connolly: “Bring me back to October 12th. Where were you when you heard what happened?”

Chief Gould: “I was home that night so when I got the phone call from the Deputy Chief informing me what happened, and I think it’s something that you always know that could happen but you’re never truly prepared for that phone call. So, it was the worst phone call of my career.”

Erin Connolly: “And where did things go from there? Did you head to the scene?”

Chief Gould: “First thing first was coming here to support the men and women that were here deploying to the scene…. making sure we had the proper assets in place. And quite frankly the number one focus at that point was getting to the families.”

Erin Connolly: “How difficult was that night and what was the scene like when you arrived?”

Chief Gould: “Anything like that is chaotic at first and once it gets locked down and the investigators come it slows that portion down a whole bunch. But there’s a lot of emotions going on. There’s fear, anxiety. You don’t know what happened and so it’s difficult to manage.”

Erin Connolly: “As a leader, you are still forced to lead during these situations despite the way you’re feeling and the grief you’re experiencing yourself. How did you look in the eyes of your officers and continue to lead despite what happened?”

Chief Gould: “I’m no different than any one of them. We’re human beings. We all care and love and feel so I’ve been serving in this great police department now for over 28 years so I know these men and women not just as colleagues but as family. So it was difficult but there was a tremendous amount of pride as well.”

