Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Brooklyn man dies in crash on I-395 in Killingly

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A Brooklyn man is dead after a crash on I-395 in Killingly on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said it happened on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 41.

The driver went into the dirt median and rolled several times, police said.

Authorities identified the man as Dylan Goulet, 28.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call State Police Troop D at 860-779-4900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Raising Cane's applied to open a location in Enfield.
Raising Cane’s fixing to open a CT location
Police lights generic.
Derby officer’s use of force in shooting was justified, inspector general says
Popular farm in Glastonbury shuts down
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
Bristol news conference
Bristol officials discuss city’s healing process, make plea for more officers