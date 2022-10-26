Brooklyn man dies in crash on I-395 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A Brooklyn man is dead after a crash on I-395 in Killingly on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said it happened on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 41.

The driver went into the dirt median and rolled several times, police said.

Authorities identified the man as Dylan Goulet, 28.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call State Police Troop D at 860-779-4900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.