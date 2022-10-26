Derby officer’s use of force in shooting was justified, inspector general says

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A Derby police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a shooting last year.

The state inspector general’s office said Officer Patrick Foley was justified when he shot a man who had opened fire at a car.

It happened in April 2021 at Division Street and Atwater Avenue on the Ansonia-Derby line.

Corneilius McCullough was shot three times in the leg. He was then slapped with gun charges.

