Derby officer’s use of force in shooting was justified, inspector general says
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A Derby police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a shooting last year.
The state inspector general’s office said Officer Patrick Foley was justified when he shot a man who had opened fire at a car.
It happened in April 2021 at Division Street and Atwater Avenue on the Ansonia-Derby line.
Corneilius McCullough was shot three times in the leg. He was then slapped with gun charges.
