GREAT KIDS: Quinnipiac students bring awareness to protecting the environment

By Olivia Kalentek and Wendell Edwards
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - All drains lead to the ocean, or if you’re in Hamden they all lead to the sound.

If those drains are filled with litter and debris, it all goes to the sound, causing harm to local wildlife.

A group of engineering students from Quinnipiac University discovered this problem and wanted to do their part to help bring awareness to the problem.

9 students walked around a Hamden neighborhood on Saturday installing “No Dumping” medallions on their drains.

Students say the medallions are supposed to raise awareness about the dangers of dumping litter in drains.

In total, students placed 30 medallions on drains around the neighborhood.

