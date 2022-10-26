Man accused of shooting New Haven officer scheduled to face a judge

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday.

Jose Claudio was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and other charges.

He also faces charges for a domestic violence incident, for which police had a prior warrant.

The state has claimed that Claudio is a danger to society.

Claudio shot officer Chad Curry on Oct. 7 following a crash at Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue around 1:30 a.m..

Curry was the first officer to respond to the scene because he heard it happen, police say.

As Claudio fled from the crash scene, police said he opened fire and struck Curry in the shoulder and ear. The injuries were considered not life-threatening.

The incident put two schools and a neighborhood into a shelter in place mode.

Police tracked Claudio to a home in Hartford and took him into custody.

He was held on a $1.8 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.