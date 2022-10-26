Man arrested for assault that happened during youth football game in Wilton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for an incident at a youth football game in Wilton.
According to Wilton police, 42-year-old Michael Curry of Bridgeport was arrested on Oct. 23.
Curry was arrested just before 11:45 a.m.
The game took place at Kristine Lilly Field in Wilton.
Police did not discuss the details of the incident or provide a mug shot of Curry.
The suspect was charged with second-degree beach of peace and third-degree assault.
He was released on a promise to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Nov. 2.
