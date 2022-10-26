People snatch up Powerball tickets in hopes of winning $700 million prize

(WFSB) – Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is worth $700 million.

It’s the fifth largest grand prize in Powerball’s history and plenty are already dreaming big.

Your odds of winning that $700 million prize are 1 in 292 million.

While your chances are pretty slim, almost nonexistent, for many, the thought is someone’s got to win it.

Patty Florenzano only plays when the jackpot gets this high, but she’s already given plenty of thought on what she’d do if she matches the 5 numbers along with the Powerball tonight.

“Oh my gosh, I would help out all my friends, my family, the needy. Go on a nice vacation,” said Patty, of New Haven.

The prize has been climbing since August without a big winner.

“Oh, yeah, repairs on the house, a new car, and probably Europe,” said Anthony Andreoli of New Haven.

At this gas station on Townsend Avenue, Anthony admits the growing grand prize made him change up his routine.

“I always buy one ticket, always with power play, today I bought two because it’s a big pot,” Anthony said.

In New Haven’s East Rock neighborhood, Gerry Katz said he’s not seeing people come into his store spending big bucks on tickets like in the past but said it’s steady.

“They’re playing less, but you’re seeing a flow, a constant flow. We’ve had it when it was this high, people paying $100 at a time, you’re not seeing that, but you’re seeing more of a constant flow,” said Gerry, of Gerry’s Shell Food Mart.

Winners have two options.

They can take the $700 million spread out in annual payments over 30 years.

According to the website USA Mega, after state and federal taxes, here in Connecticut you’d end up with $393 million, or $13.1 million a year.

The other choice is the $335.7 million cash option. After taxes, you’d walk away with $188 million.

It’s something Anthony admits he’s already thought about.

“Personally I’d rather split it because that’s a little too much to handle,” Anthony said.

Experts say whoever wins, the first thing they should do is contact a lawyer and a financial advisor.

