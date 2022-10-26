Great Day
Police search for man wanted in Winsted gas station theft

This man stole a display of phone charging cables from the store, police said.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man who stole from a gas station in Winsted.

Authorities said the incident happened Tuesday at Gas Man on Main Street.

A man stole a display of phone charging cables from the store, police said.

Winchester Police said the suspect fled in the vehicle pictured below:

Police said the suspect left in this vehicle.
The suspect was also involved in a theft at a store in Torrington on Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winchester Police at 860-379-2721.

