Police search for man wanted in Winsted gas station theft
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man who stole from a gas station in Winsted.
Authorities said the incident happened Tuesday at Gas Man on Main Street.
A man stole a display of phone charging cables from the store, police said.
Winchester Police said the suspect fled in the vehicle pictured below:
The suspect was also involved in a theft at a store in Torrington on Wednesday, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winchester Police at 860-379-2721.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.