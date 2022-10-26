Popular antibiotic for children is in short supply

(WFSB) - A popular antibiotic for kids is in short supply.

Three of the top four makers of amoxicillin have reported supply constraints.

Eyewitness News talked with doctors about possible alternatives.

Amoxicillin is used to treat common illnesses and infections, but also more serious ones too.

Some doctors’ offices say the shortage hasn’t hit them yet and there are other alternatives.

Most kids don’t mind the refrigerated cold, liquid bubble gum taste of amoxicillin used as an antibiotic, but the major providers are starting to run out.

“When people have reached out to them to find out what the problem is they don’t have to have answers, but they do have some guidance for us,” said Dr. Stuart Calle.

Calle said major producers are having a hard time getting access to some ingredients that help make it.

“If they can’t have a milder form of antibiotics, they’re also going to suffer,” said Richard Desilva, a parent.

The shortage has parents like Desilva worried.

“There must be a reason they prescribe that instead of some of the other antibiotics to kids and so maybe others will have more negative side effects that we’re not aware of as parents,” Desilva said.

Desilva said no doctors have told him about a safe alternative, but Dr. Calle said the alternative to the liquid is actually still amoxicillin, just in different forms.

“Even though it’s not in the liquid form we can take a capsule and open it and mix it with apple juice or applesauce and let the kid get their daily dose of medication that way,” Calle said.

Calle said the capsules will still work the same as the liquid and come without any other questionable side effects.

Part of the issue for a shortage is the over-prescription of amoxicillin, something that he said doctors will have to do more diligently from here on out.

The FDA said they are working with the major providers of amoxicillin to help resolve the issue, but the U.S. isn’t the only country this is happening in.

Health professionals say if you’re concerned the best thing you can do is check with your child’s pediatrician.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.