Race for U.S. Senate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut voters will pick a U.S. Senator in two weeks.

They will decide whether to return Richard Blumenthal back to Washington or elect Republican Leora Levy.

Blumenthal is a longtime incumbent of 37 years. Levy is businesswoman who has never held an elected office.

“I want to make life more affordable and safer for the people of Connecticut,” said Blumenthal.

The economy and inflation have become a number one issue.

“We also need to do more on the cost of gasoline and home heating oil,” Blumenthal said.

For Blumenthal, his priorities to bring costs down include release more petroleum from the strategic reserve, return windfall profits made by the oil companies back to consumers and use our leverage on arms to make the Saudi’s release more and reduce prices.

“People tell me ‘I can’t pay my bills.’ It doesn’t have to be this way they want to provide a good life and provide for their families,” Levy said.

Levy blames democrats for spending too much, which she says has led to inflation.

Levy, a Cuba native, supports legal immigration but says we need to hire more border patrol agents and immigration judges to close our borders and enforce laws. She’s also concerned with drugs like fentanyl coming in at our borders.

“The volume coming in now is so much more, 108,000 young Americans died in the last year,” Levy said.

There are stark contrasts between them.

Blumenthal is pro-choice, supports background checks and laws banning ghost guns.

Levy is anti-abortion, pro-second amendment and objects to laws like the one in Connecticut that allows temporary seizure of firearms from owners considered unfit.

Crime is something both are talking about. Levy is critical of police reform laws passed in Connecticut which eliminates qualified immunity in some cases.

“Our cops cannot do their jobs without it. There’s a shortage of cops you can’t even fill the slots that are available,” Levy said.

“We can support our police with more funding which I have advocated successfully and stronger penalties for certain kinds of crime,” Blumenthal said.

WFSB will be hosting a debate between the senate candidates on Wednesday November 2 at 7 p.m.

