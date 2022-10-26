Ring lost in storm drain returned to owner

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington woman dropped her wedding band down a storm drain got the surprise of a lifetime.

The couple was in Hartford on Sunday and the woman decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.

“Just suffice to say my nickname growing up was butter fingers. Ta-dah that’s it,” said Deanna Crooks.

It’s a nickname that made a comeback over the weekend when Deanna and her husband Chris were meeting a client in Hartford. This couple does real estate.

“She opened the door and all I heard was ‘omg.’ I heard a cling, she said ‘my ring fell,’” said Chris Francis, Deanna’s husband.

Deanna took her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. Minutes later, the ring landed inside this dark hole.

“Sad and quiet for the rest of the evening. Lost my appetite, Chris told you how much I love food so for me not to eat it’s a huge deal,” said Deanna.

“You marry someone you give them a ring it’s a piece of you it’s a piece of what was ordained by the minister. As a commitment to Christ and I don’t see how replacing it will quantify even if its cost more it doesn’t equate to the meaning when it was first gifted,” said Chris.

Chris didn’t lose hope. He called an officer and the Metropolitan District.

The MDC failed to get it out Sunday, but they went back the next day.

“Don’t lose hope when you think you lost something. The goodness of people still exists. These three gentlemen proved that on Sunday and Monday.

The MDC found the ring by sucking everything out.

They broke the news to Chris and formed a plan to surprise Deanna at work. The MDC employee personally delivered it.

“I couldn’t do more than hug him hug him and hug him like I was speechless,” said Deanna.

Deana promised she won’t take off her ring again.

