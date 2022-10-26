South Windsor man charged in deadly Hartford crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man from South Windsor was arrested in connection to a deadly Hartford crash from earlier this year.

Police said it happened just after midnight January 1 in the area of Main Street and Battles Street.

Officers responded for the report of a serious crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, officers found a 51-year-old man in the road with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, identified as Michael Brown of Windsor, later died at St. Francis Hospital, authorities said.

Police said Jahbex Copeland, 23, of South Windsor, was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday.

Copeland is charged with manslaughter second-degree, evading responsibility resulting in death, reckless driving, failure to renew registration, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance.

He has a $150,000 bond.

