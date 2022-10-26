Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Two University of New Haven students killed in Massachusetts crash

The University of New Haven.
The University of New Haven.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Two University of New Haven graduate students died in a crash Tuesday, according to school officials.

The university said the crash happened early Tuesday morning on Route 7 near Sheffield, Massachusetts.

Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, of Rajahmundry Urban, India and Pavani Gullapally, 22, of Warangal, India were killed in the crash, the school said.

Officials said four other University of New Haven students were in the same vehicle and taken to the hospital for injuries.

A student from another university was also killed in the crash, the university said.

“Please keep your fellow classmates in your thoughts and prayers this evening. It is at times like this that members of our community can offer strength and comfort to each other,” said the University of New Haven.

Grief counseling is available at the university.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jahbez Copeland.
South Windsor man charged in deadly Hartford crash
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Brooklyn man dies in crash on I-395 in Killingly
Raising Cane's applied to open a location in Enfield.
Raising Cane’s fixing to open a CT location
Police lights generic.
Derby officer’s use of force in shooting was justified, inspector general says