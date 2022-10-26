Two University of New Haven students killed in Massachusetts crash

(WFSB) – Two University of New Haven graduate students died in a crash Tuesday, according to school officials.

The university said the crash happened early Tuesday morning on Route 7 near Sheffield, Massachusetts.

Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, of Rajahmundry Urban, India and Pavani Gullapally, 22, of Warangal, India were killed in the crash, the school said.

Officials said four other University of New Haven students were in the same vehicle and taken to the hospital for injuries.

A student from another university was also killed in the crash, the university said.

“Please keep your fellow classmates in your thoughts and prayers this evening. It is at times like this that members of our community can offer strength and comfort to each other,” said the University of New Haven.

Grief counseling is available at the university.

