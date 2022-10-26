Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Watch ‘Christmas Vacation’ with Chevy Chase when he comes to CT

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - It’s better than a one-year membership in the jelly of the month club.

Fans of the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation can join actor and comedian Chevy Chase for a special viewing of the holiday classic at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

It’s set for Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. in the casino’s Great Cedar Showroom.

Following the movie, Foxwoods said Chase will participate in a question and answer session during which he’ll talk about the making of the film, behind the scenes moments, and more.

Tickets will be available on Friday, Oct. 28 and start at $40 each.

More information can be found on Foxwoods’ website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Scot Haney tracks our active local weather pattern.
Technical Discussion: Our unsettled pattern continues for one more day, temps remain mild (briefly)...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Waterbury police investigate copper thefts
Local officials are expected to speak at 11 A.M. on Wednesday morning.
WATCH LIVE: Bristol officials expected to address city’s healing process