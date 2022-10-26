Watch ‘Christmas Vacation’ with Chevy Chase when he comes to CT

MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - It’s better than a one-year membership in the jelly of the month club.

Fans of the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation can join actor and comedian Chevy Chase for a special viewing of the holiday classic at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

It’s set for Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. in the casino’s Great Cedar Showroom.

Following the movie, Foxwoods said Chase will participate in a question and answer session during which he’ll talk about the making of the film, behind the scenes moments, and more.

Tickets will be available on Friday, Oct. 28 and start at $40 each.

More information can be found on Foxwoods’ website here.

