Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Waterbury police investigate copper thefts

By Kristina Russo
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties.

Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes.

Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc.

They said these preventative tips will help reduce stolen copper pipes and potential water damage.

Police informed residents to report any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Watch ‘Christmas Vacation’ with Chevy Chase when he comes to CT
Eyewitness News Meteorologist Scot Haney tracks our active local weather pattern.
Technical Discussion: Our unsettled pattern continues for one more day, temps remain mild (briefly)...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Local officials are expected to speak at 11 A.M. on Wednesday morning.
WATCH LIVE: Bristol officials expected to address city’s healing process