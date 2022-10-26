Waterbury police investigate copper thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties.

Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes.

Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc.

They said these preventative tips will help reduce stolen copper pipes and potential water damage.

Police informed residents to report any suspicious activity.

