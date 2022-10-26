Watertown Police: Bomb squad responding for suspicious item found on Main Street

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Watertown Police Department is currently in the area of Main Street and Cherry Avenue for the report of a suspicious item found.

The area of Main Street from Cherry Avenue to Trumbull Street is closed due to an investigation, according to police.

Police say to avoid the area.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad is responding to evaluate what was located.

Police say they are taking all precautions until the bomb squad can determine what the item located is.

