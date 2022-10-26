Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Watertown Police: Bomb squad responding for suspicious item found on Main Street

Watertown police. (file)
Watertown police. (file)(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Watertown Police Department is currently in the area of Main Street and Cherry Avenue for the report of a suspicious item found.

The area of Main Street from Cherry Avenue to Trumbull Street is closed due to an investigation, according to police.

Police say to avoid the area.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad is responding to evaluate what was located.

Police say they are taking all precautions until the bomb squad can determine what the item located is.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

People snatch up Powerball tickets in hopes of winning $700 million prize
People snatch up Powerball tickets in hopes of winning $700 million prize
Popular antibiotic for children is in short supply
Popular antibiotic for children is in short supply
People snatch up Powerball tickets in hopes of winning $700 million prize
People snatch up Powerball tickets in hopes of winning $700 million prize
Popular antibiotic for children is in short supply
Popular antibiotic for children is in short supply