$1 million Powerball ticket sold in CT

CT Lottery said a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Connecticut.(Mehaniq via canva)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

CT Lottery reported that a single ticket matched the five white balls and the Powerball.

Wednesday’s numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and the Powerball was 24.

The Powerball jackpot as a whole, however, was not won and ballooned to $800 million, the second largest in the game’s history.

