Bicyclist seriously injured in Manchester motor vehicle collision

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Police say a bicyclist was seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:40 P.M., Manchester Police and Fire/EMS personnel responded to Tolland Turnpike in the vicinity of the I-84 overpass near Burr Corners for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Responding personnel arrived and found a 62-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in a collision with another vehicle.

Emergency medical care was provided and the man was transported to the hospital.

The operator of the other vehicle was identified as a 39-year-old male from Manchester.

He is cooperating with the investigation and was uninjured in the collision.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and anyone who witnessed is asked to contact Ofc. Kevin Jackson at 860-533-8651.

