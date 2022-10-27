High school dance students receive masterclass from best in country

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - This week, dance students at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School received a master class from the professionals at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

These driven dancers took a masterclass in passionate, cultural dance with help of experts from Alvin Ailey, some of the most talented dancers in the country.

Ambitious seniors Paris Whitaker and Trinity Wallace couldn’t stop smiling afterwards.

“It was amazing. I love Alvin Ailey dancers. It was great to see it,” said Paris.

“I got a lot of inspiration from the dancers, especially the black dancers cultural dancing, so it was a great experience,’ said Trinity.

Students witnessed an Alvin Ailey performance up close just the night before at the historic Shubert Theater.

Now they are sharing a stage with them, picking up their impressive moves and gaining confidence.

“I can incorporate them into my own dancing and perform them some day too,” said Trinity.

“It’s great when you’re teachers tell you what to do every day but when you hear it from them it makes a little bit more of a difference,” said Kelly Wuzzardo, Director of Education, Shubert Theater.

