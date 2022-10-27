Lt. DeMonte remembered by close friend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been exactly two weeks since the Bristol Police Department lost two of their own in a deadly shooting.

Tonight a close friend of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte spoke with Channel 3 about who Dustin was and how he is mourning his loss.

About 30 years ago a bond started on the Pat Kidney t-ball field. Jon and Dustin were teammates.

That friendship kept going through high school and even as adults. The two friends still made time to meet up and play.

When asked what memories stuck out to him, Jon said, “just his presence. Just making fun of each other and just having a good time, playing the game and being around each other.”

Two weeks ago, Jon lost his friend. A guy Jon says would give him the shirt off his back and expect nothing in return.

“Just a natural friend. Just a role model with a big big heart, and it’s kind of how he always was,” said Jon.

Jon texted Dustin that Thursday morning when he heard three Bristol police officers were attacked, saying, “sending prayers to you and your family. At home and at work.”

A few hours later, Jon was told why Dustin wasn’t responding.

“Really doing the best that you can day by day. Definitely had moments where if I sit and think for a while, or have some downtime, I start to tear up and stuff like that. So just really try and remember the good times we had,” said Jon.

Many of those moments were at Kidney field, the place Jon rushed too when he learned his lifelong friend was gone.

“I sat there for about a good hour just being here. This is where we had a lot of memories.”

Now Jon wants to keep those memories alive, especially for Dustin’s two kids and the one on the way.

Jon also has two children around the same age, something they would bond about.

“I just want my kids to be a good person as he was. I know his kids will be the same.”

Jon says he is in contact with DeMonte’s family and they are hoping to plan play dates for the little ones to make sure he is not forgotten.

