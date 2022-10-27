Man killed in Waterbury scooter crash

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 31-year-old man was killed in a scooter crash in Waterbury on Thursday morning.

According to police, a van collided with the scooter in the area of 1015 Meriden Rd. around 6:20 a.m.

That portion of the road was closed, officers said.

The rider of the scooter was only identified by his age.

Police said he was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was evaluated by did not need medical attention.

The cause of the collision remained under investigation as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.

