Manchester High School dismisses following emailed threat

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was placed in lockdown mode on Thursday morning, according to Manchester Public Schools.

School officials sent a letter to the school community in which they said the school received an email threat.

Students were dismissed for the day at 11:45 a.m., according to the principal. All after school activities and athletics were canceled.

School officials called it an “ongoing incident” that they were trying to handle.

