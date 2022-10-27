Manchester High School dismisses following emailed threat
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was placed in lockdown mode on Thursday morning, according to Manchester Public Schools.
School officials sent a letter to the school community in which they said the school received an email threat.
Students were dismissed for the day at 11:45 a.m., according to the principal. All after school activities and athletics were canceled.
School officials called it an “ongoing incident” that they were trying to handle.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.