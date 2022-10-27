New Haven schools face teacher bonus controversy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - After approving a plan to offer signing bonuses to attract new teachers, New Haven’s Board of Education has taken it back.

New Haven is short dozens of teachers.

The district was planning on offering signing bonuses of up to $5,000 dollars for hard to fill subject areas as a way to attract new teachers.

But earlier this week, at the urging of the superintendent, the board rescinded the plan it previously passed unanimously.

“This could have been avoided with better communication. I’m assuming good intentions all around, its been a busy time in the district,” said Matt Wilcox, New Haven Board of Education.

In addition to the signing bonuses, the school district also wanted to raise the hourly wages for those working before and after school programs.

But the union, ready to file a formal complaint, accused the school district of bargaining in bad faith, saying they couldn’t just implement the bonuses and wage increases, unilaterally without coming to them first.

Their rationale is that it would undermine negotiations that were ongoing.

“This was rushed to us without thought, we rushed to passing it without a whole lot of thought, and now we’re sitting here embarrassed as heck in front of all New Haveners trying to fix a mistake we didn’t have to make in the first place,” said Darnell Goldson, New Haven Board of Education.

During Monday’s meeting the union president told the board of education, they are not opposed to the singing bonuses, and the increased wages, rather its concerns were with the process, saying when it comes the compensating union employees, it is supposed to be negotiated.

New Haven’s superintendent said she was just trying to come up with a solution to their teacher shortage.

“If this is what we have to do, go back and meet if I chose to present it again, then that’s what we will do, but this was my way, my team’s way of saying lets do something, we’re bleeding here, we do not have teachers, lets see if we can attract more teachers, by giving them signing bonuses to bring them on,” said Dr. Iline Tracey, New Haven Superintendent.

While the bonuses and raises were taken back because negotiations were ongoing, the union president says they have a tentative agreement on a new contract with the district.

They are getting ready to update the members and eventually vote on it.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.