Police investigation closes Queen Street in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Southington Police say Queen Street is shut-down Thursday morning due to a police investigation.

Authorities did not provide additional details and the scene remains active at this time.

Queen Street from West Queen Street to the ShopRite Place will remain closed to the public.

Police stated there is no active threat to the public and ask commuters to use alternate routes until an update can be provided.

