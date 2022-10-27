Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police investigation closes Queen Street in Southington

A Southington police vehicle.
A Southington police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Southington Police say Queen Street is shut-down Thursday morning due to a police investigation.

Authorities did not provide additional details and the scene remains active at this time.

Queen Street from West Queen Street to the ShopRite Place will remain closed to the public.

Police stated there is no active threat to the public and ask commuters to use alternate routes until an update can be provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

police lights
Watertown Police: Bomb squad responded for suspicious item found on Main Street
WFSB Eyewitness News This morning 4:30 am - VOD
FORECAST: Less humid, brighter weather on tap through the weekend...
Technical Discussion: Less humid, brighter weather on tap through the weekend...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast