Race for Secretary of the State

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Denise Merrill was the Secretary of the State for a decade. She decided earlier this year to not seek re-election.

She was a strong supporter of early voting.

“This is a reform that is good for every demographic. I’ve spoken to parents who say ‘I couldn’t vote. My child woke up with a tummy ache and I couldn’t take out her out of the house. I couldn’t leave the house,’” said Stephanie Thomas, Democrat for Secretary of the State.

Connecticut is one of only a handful of states that doesn’t have some form of early voting.

Thomas has her own business as a consultant for non-profits.

This November, there will be a referendum question on the ballot to allow early voting in CT.

“All but four states but CT have figured this out. Texas has been doing early voting for four decades. We have challenges but we can figure it out,” Thomas.

However, republican challenger Dominic Rapini disagrees. He says he is not against early voting but doesn’t think it will work in our state.

“It’s an unfunded mandate. It’s going to crush our election labor force and talent. Men and women who are working 10 hours will work 30 hours a day,” said Rapini.

Rapini is a salesman for Apple.

Connecticut has 169 towns and he points out most registrar of voters are part time and don’t have the manpower or resources for early voting.

He is also concerned with what voters will be deciding.

“The referendum was written as a blank check. People are going to say yes to something we don’t even know how many days they are going to come back with, could be 30, 40, 10 days,” said Rapini.

If early voting passes, it will be up to the state legislature to decide how many days before an election people will be able to vote in person.

For the past three years Rapini has been engaged as a grassroots organizer focused on election integrity.

He has filed numerous complaints, and while fraud was not found, issues were.

He supports a voter ID card.

“There’s not a lot of fraud, there’s a lot of sloppiness in our elections,” said Rapini.

Thomas doesn’t think a voter ID card is needed. She has a different approach when fraud is found.

“When they slip through you want to keep refining your system and close loopholes as they occur,” said Thomas.

