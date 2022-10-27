States with the most powerful voters: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the midterm elections less two weeks away, the personal finance website WalletHub came up with a list of the states with the most and least powerful voters.

WalletHub put Connecticut as the 21st state with the most powerful voters.

The site’s researchers said they identified the states with the most and least influential voters in the country. They calculating the number of elected officials in the federal government per adult population in each state for the most recent election years. They also conducted year-over-year comparisons of the same calculations.

WalletHub said that the population of the U.S. eligible to vote was estimated at more than 252,000,000.

Although the U.S. gives all citizens age 18 or older the right to vote, aside from felons in most states, ballots carry different weights based on the state in which one lives, researchers said. They pointed to California where it’s estimated population was over 68 times greater than Wyoming’s, yet each state has two seats in the Senate. In this case, less is more because California’s votes are weakened exponentially because each of its senators must represent tens of millions more residents.

However, the House of Representatives apportions its seats by population, so California has 53 while Wyoming has just one. When it comes to presidential elections, too, California has 55 electoral votes while Wyoming has three. Even in all these cases, though, an individual Wyoming voter still has a bit more influence than a California voter, WalletHub said.

The states with the most powerful voters were Wyoming, Vermont, and Alaska.

The states with the least powerful voters were Florida, Texas, and California.

More on WalletHub’s list can be viewed on its website here.

