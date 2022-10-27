Turkey prices may soar since last Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As Thanksgiving approaches, no matter where you do your grocery shopping, your turkey is going to cost you more this year.

Experts also say a turkey could be harder to find.

“With everything else so high, you’ve got to watch what you’re spending, can’t make it.”

With the price of turkeys up about 73% more than they were last year, Maria Pettola says her family might pass.

“We usually do a good 15-20 pound turkey. So this year I think we’re going to get a couple of chickens or oven stuffers this year,” said Maria.

Due to inflation, it is now costing farmers more to raise the turkeys.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average turkey will cost about $1.99 a pound, as opposed to $1.15 last year.

At T&J Supermarket in East Haven, Donna Angeletti says their supply is good, but the cost is one thing they can’t control.

“Everything is going up, every week. It’s crazy, never seen anything like it,” said Donna.

Last year, a 15 pound turkey at $1.15 a pound would have cost $17.25.

This year, at $1.99 a pound, that same turkey would cost just under $30.

It is not just cost concerns, but also a potential impact on availability due do the bird flu.

Typically it spreads during the colder months, but farmers reported cases back in the summer, wiping out birds when producers generally start breeding for the holiday season.

Experts say suppliers could add more turkeys to the market at the last minute.

As for turkey prices, and inflation as a whole, there is a concern that food banks might not have enough to fill the growing need this holiday season.

