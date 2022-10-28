Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Benefit concert will raise funds for Bristol victims

Friday night, the local community will come together to remember the fallen Bristol police officers with a special tribute performance.
By Marcy Jones and Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - As the Bristol community continues to reel from the deaths of two officers, it will come together Friday night for a special tribute performance.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy lost their lives in a targeted attack at a Bristol home more than two weeks ago.

“Light the Night Blue” will celebrate the lives of the two heroes with a performance by country artist Jordan Oaks.

Friends and loved ones have shared stories and paid tribute to whom they called two fun-loving, family-centered, loyal friends that the city tragically lost.

Friday night, the local community will come together to remember DeMonte and Hamzy with a special tribute performance by Oaks.

The concert will take place at the Cadillac Ranch restaurant, where he Oaks will perform his song, “he bleeds blue”.

Tickets are available at this link here.

If people are unable to attend but want to donate, click here for the official fundraiser page.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say a man was killed during a road rage incident last night in Hartford.
Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident
Tonight the local community will come together to remember the fallen Bristol Police officers...
Benefit concert will raise funds for Bristol victims
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Eyewitness News Meteorologist Scot Haney tracks the weather pattern as we approach Halloween.
Technical Discussion: A dry, bright stretch - that unfortunately won’t last through Halloween...