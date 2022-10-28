Benefit concert will raise funds for Bristol victims

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - As the Bristol community continues to reel from the deaths of two officers, it will come together Friday night for a special tribute performance.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy lost their lives in a targeted attack at a Bristol home more than two weeks ago.

“Light the Night Blue” will celebrate the lives of the two heroes with a performance by country artist Jordan Oaks.

Friends and loved ones have shared stories and paid tribute to whom they called two fun-loving, family-centered, loyal friends that the city tragically lost.

Friday night, the local community will come together to remember DeMonte and Hamzy with a special tribute performance by Oaks.

The concert will take place at the Cadillac Ranch restaurant, where he Oaks will perform his song, “he bleeds blue”.

Tickets are available at this link here.

If people are unable to attend but want to donate, click here for the official fundraiser page.

