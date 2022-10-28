Bristol man looking to put up blue ribbons in honor of fallen officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The tributes keep coming in for Bristol’s fallen officers.

The community has been showing its support in a big way for the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

A Bristol man is looking to put up blue ribbons.

Jamie Perchiano said DeMonte truly helped him in his time of need.

“I have an issue with alcoholism, so he took the time to talk to me and help me and motivate me and push me to where I’m at today,” Perchiano said. “I believe he touched everyone’s hearts.”

So, when he heard of the deaths of DeMonte and Hamzy, he said he wanted to put up a physical tribute.

He wanted to do blue ribbons but couldn’t find any to get donated. Then they arrived at his door.

“There was a box in my door and I didn’t know what it was, I looked at it. It said Jamie Perchiano,” he said.

With the help of Hubbard’s Florist’s creativity, the plan was to put them up around downtown and on the fence around Muzzy Field.

A lot of Bristol’s businesses continue to chip in.

Greer’s Chicken said it is donating 20-percent of its earnings Thursday and Friday. That included tips. It has been collecting donations as well.

“We started talking about it last week, so word has spread,” said April Davenport, co-owner, Greer’s Chicken. “I also had a few people reach out to place orders for a future day and then pay today, so it gets donated towards it.”

Days after the tragedy, Cafe Real put up a table. People bought what was on it and essentially donated directly to help the officers’ families.

Owner Eduardo Garces said they’ve surpassed their goal. They just want to keep helping.

“We’re just here for the daily events, whatever happens, we go with the community,” Garces said. “This event involved the kids of Bristol. Everybody involved was a kid from Bristol at some point.”

That’s a trait inherent in all of Bristol.

“We actually have, our motto is ‘we’re the all-heart city,’” said Cathy Maher of Bristol. “And so this tragedy really brought that out and proved it is really our motto.”

Perchiano said he plans to put up the ribbons Tuesday morning.

