CCSU teams up with Beautiful Lives Project for those with disabilities

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - The season hasn’t started yet for CCSU men’s basketball, but the squad was in action Wednesday afternoon.

This time they had some new teammates.

The Blue Devils partnered with the Beautiful Lives Project to give those with disabilities a chance to score. A group of 40 visitors took the floor with members of the team practicing drills and shooting around.

“You can see the smiles on the participants faces and that’s why we do it,” said Tony Gionfriddo, Executive Director of Beautiful Lives Project.

Before coming to New Britain, CCSU head coach Patrick Sellers met Beautiful Lives co-founder Bryce Weiler while he was an assistant coach at DePaul. Weiler, who is blind, struck a friendship with him right off the bat.

“[Sellers] always said that whenever he became a head coach that he would be willing to do a program where people with disabilities would be able to play on the court with his team, learn basketball skills, and most importantly create those lifelong friendships with his players and coaching staff,” said Weiler in a Zoom interview.

Considering the sound of laughter and number of smiles at Detrick Gym, things seem to be off to a good start.

“That’s why it was so special for us to do it,” said Sellers. “Obviously we want to be good in our ball screen coverage and running our fast break, but we also want to be good at other parts of life and working in our communities.”

A pair of freshmen brought smiles to their visitors faces even after the event had officially ended.

“These people deserve a great day,” said Brody Limeric, who starred at East Catholic High School two seasons ago. “It’s so awesome to see everyone, all the smiles. Everyone out here is so happy and it makes me happy.”

“I remember when I was a kid, I would come to these camps and see these big guys,” said TJ Holloway, a native of Orange who led Canterbury to the NEPSAC Class B title game last year. “Now I’m one of the big guys, so it’s great being on the other side of the spectrum.”

The Beautiful Lives Project plans to come back to Connecticut in the spring to be a part of CCSU football’s spring game. The men’s basketball team opens its season on the road against UMass on Monday, November 7.

