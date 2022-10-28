Family Friday: Celebrating Halloween all weekend
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
(WFSB) - It’s Halloween weekend, so get out those costumes and get ready to celebrate the spooky season for the next few days.
Halloween Movie & Trunk-or-Treat
- Saturday, October 29th
- The Southington Drive-in
- 4pm: Gates open
- 5pm: Trunk-or-Treat
- 6pm: Hocus Pocus movie
- Snack bar is open & food trucks on site
- Dress in costume, decorate your car, and bring goodies to pass out to trick-or-treaters
- Saturday, October 29th
- Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Dress in costume
- Spooky animal talks, a DJ & more!
- October 28th – October 30th
- The Shoreline Trolley Museum
- Admission: $39
- All ages welcome, but under 16 must be with an adult
