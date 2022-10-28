Contests
Family Friday: Celebrating Halloween all weekend

It’s Halloween weekend, so get out those costumes and get ready to celebrate the spooky season for the next few days.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Halloween Movie & Trunk-or-Treat

  • Saturday, October 29th
  • The Southington Drive-in
  • 4pm: Gates open
  • 5pm: Trunk-or-Treat
  • 6pm: Hocus Pocus movie
  • Snack bar is open & food trucks on site
  • Dress in costume, decorate your car, and bring goodies to pass out to trick-or-treaters

Boo at the Zoo

  • Saturday, October 29th
  • Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo
  • 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Dress in costume
  • Spooky animal talks, a DJ & more!

The Haunted Trolley

  • October 28th – October 30th
  • The Shoreline Trolley Museum
  • Admission: $39
  • All ages welcome, but under 16 must be with an adult

