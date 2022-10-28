I-84 east closed in Waterbury because of box truck crash

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 east is closed in Waterbury because of a box truck crash.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 25 and 25A.

It was first reported around 7:50 a.m. on Friday.

#CTTraffic I-84 eastbound is shut down at Exit 25, in Waterbury, for a rollover collision. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 28, 2022

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

