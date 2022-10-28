Great Day
I-84 east closed in Waterbury because of box truck crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 east is closed in Waterbury because of a box truck crash.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 25 and 25A.

It was first reported around 7:50 a.m. on Friday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

