Missing Massachusetts teen found safe after 10-day search

RAYNHAM, MA. (WFSB) - Chief James Donovan reports that missing Raynham 16-year-old Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City.

Police did not immediately disclose any details as to why Weaver traveled to New York.

Colleen Weaver has been missing since the early morning hours of October 18th and had no contact with her family for 10 days.

Weaver was found safe in collaboration with the Raynham Police Department and many other law enforcement partners.

“We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she’ll soon be reunited with her family,” Chief Donovan said. “This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her. This has been a trying couple of weeks for everybody involved and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this tremendous effort.”

No further information was immediately available.

