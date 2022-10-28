Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury
Oct. 28, 2022
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot Friday in Waterbury, according to police.
Police said it happened at an address on Knollwood Circle.
A witness in the area said bullets went through her back door during the incident.
Police confirmed that the people involved in the shooting arrived at a hospital.
