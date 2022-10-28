Contests
Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury

Two people were shot on Knollwood Circle in Waterbury.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot Friday in Waterbury, according to police.

Police said it happened at an address on Knollwood Circle.

A witness in the area said bullets went through her back door during the incident.

Police confirmed that the people involved in the shooting arrived at a hospital.

