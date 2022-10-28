Sandy Hook families’ attorney speaks out

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Sandy Hook shooting took place 10 years ago.

This month there was a big win for some of the families as jurors awarded them nearly a billion dollars in damages caused by Alex Jones, a far-right radio-host who convinced his audience that Sandy Hook was a hoax.

The families were harassed and threatened as Jones spread these lies and denied that 26 children and educators were killed.

“It was shocking that anyone would claim in the hours after the shooting that it was a hoax or staged,” said Chris Mattei, Attorney for Sandy Hook families.

But that’s exactly what Alex Jones did. On his radio show, Infowars, Jones claimed the families were actors and told his followers this was part of a plot to take their rights and guns away.

Chris Mattei represented 7 families and an FBI agent.

Families were followed and stalked.

“Erica Lafferty moved 5 or 6 times in the last 10 years because these people continually got her address and would harrass her,” said Lafferty.

Mattei was able to show, the more lies Jones spread about Sandy Hook, his audience grew.

“The reason he does that is the more afraid people get, the more mistrustful they get of their government, the more resentful they get, the more likely they are to buy his products,” said Mattei.

Mattei was able to prove Jones made a lot of money off of nutritional products and other things sold on his website.

“He always knew it was false but he did it because it was generating a lot of audience and generating him millions and millions of dollars in profits,” said Mattei.

Jurors awarded the families a record 965 million dollars in compensatory damages.

Jones has sought bankruptcy protection for his company and has said these families won’t collect any money.

Mattei disagrees.

“It’s very likely Alex Jones will have to pay out on this verdict,” said Mattei

Whether it is part of his income or assets.

“Either way Alex Jones is going to have this hanging over his head for as long as it takes for him to pay it.”

Mattei has had important victories. He was the lead prosecutor for the government against former Governor John Rowland who went to prison.

This trial was an emotional one.

“My relationship with the families changed me for sure. We spent so much time over years, developed a relationship that has been very meaningful for me personally,” said Mattei.

Money won’t erase the suffering but the hope is the verdict will be meaningful.

“It was very important for the families that the jury’s verdict sends a strong signal to other people who are engaged in corrupt business practices based on lies.”

For these families, it is not quite over yet, there is a punitive phase.

CT has what is called an Unfair Trade Practices Act which allows damages where an individual or business engages in a practice which is reprehensible and harmful.

A judge will decide how much these families should receive.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.