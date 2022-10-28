Shoreline reflects on effects of Sandy

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - It has been a decade since superstorm sandy ripped through the Caribbean. Before slamming into neighboring states, Connecticut was also hit on the coast.

State officials looked at the challenges ahead for our shoreline. Climate change was one of them that increased the intensity of storms. Senator Blumenthal stated a new Amtrak bridge could help our environment.

Connecticut was certainly impacted by superstorm Sandy. New York and New Jersey took a direct hit but there was horrific damage on our shoreline.

Towns like Greenwich, New London, and Groton were flooded neighborhoods 10 years ago.

Many homes were destroyed, and nearly 3-000 were damaged. There was a major rebuild on our coast. A 2013 report estimated it cost $360 million dollars.

Officials today are trying to prevent something like that from happening again. You can’t stop mother nature, but there are more ways to address climate change threats.

“A new CT bridge will enable much more reliable, safer, quicker rail transportation,” said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. “Hopefully, it would get some cars off the road and enable us to fight climate change that results in those cars emissions and put more people on rail rather than in cars so to save the planet literally by doing our part in reducing those emissions.”

Blumenthal admitted that Connecticut made progress over the last 10 years – but there’s more work to do.

Flooding will still be an issue when you combine climate change with the sea levels continuing to rise.

