Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

This is one of the main fundraisers that will help the Hamzy and DeMonte family.

When the shooting happened, police officers from across the state came to the Bristol Police Department to help them out. Tonight, two weeks after the shooting, that support continues.

“How can we come together as a community to show support for our fellow officers and how can we help these families that are in need,” said Loren Angiolillo, Watertown Police Department Sergeant.

Sergeant Angiolillo and Detective Rivera felt the urge to step up and help their brothers and sisters in blue by selling dinner plates.

“I have brothers in Waterbury. As well as my nephew who is a Bristol Police Officer. So I certainly wanted to contribute. We wanted to contribute to him and his colleagues cause we are all a family a family blue,” said Rivera.

Hundreds showed up for the blue family at the Oakville VFW.

It cost 15 dollars a plate and all the money collected will go to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

“Those guys are heroes and they responded and two of those gentlemen gave their lives,” said Ken Moreno, Watertown residents.

Many guests did not know the officers, but they still found the need to try and help especially because of the families left behind.

“We want them to know that we are thinking of them. We appreciate them. We know the sacrifices the families went to and we just want to show support and let them know we are here for them,” said Katherine Montoya, Waterbury Parole Officer.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.