Willimantic police seek help in search for missing woman

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police in Willimantic are looking for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Grace Adams was last seen on Thursday.

State police described her as having gray hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5′5″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red top and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Willimantic police.

