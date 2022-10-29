Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Over a dozen catalytic converters stolen overnight from U-Haul business

File photo of a catalytic converter
File photo of a catalytic converter(MGN Online / KKTV)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street.

Upon arrival this morning, employees discovered the damage to multiple vehicles and notified the Manchester Police Department.

The damaged vehicles included 6 cargo vans, 4 pickup trucks and 6 box trucks, according to police.

Police say they gathered evidence from the scene are working with the business to gain further information.

Based on surveillance footage, it is believed three suspects were involved in the theft.

If you have any information on this theft, please contact Officer Thomas Van Langan at (860) 645- 5500.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

weather
Technical Discussion: A Mostly Sunny Last Weekend of October & Looking Drier For Halloween! Above Average Warmth Stretches Through The Week...
Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury
Anti-violence rally in Waterbury comes day after double shooting
Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington
Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast