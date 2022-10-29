Over a dozen catalytic converters stolen overnight from U-Haul business

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street.

Upon arrival this morning, employees discovered the damage to multiple vehicles and notified the Manchester Police Department.

The damaged vehicles included 6 cargo vans, 4 pickup trucks and 6 box trucks, according to police.

Police say they gathered evidence from the scene are working with the business to gain further information.

Based on surveillance footage, it is believed three suspects were involved in the theft.

If you have any information on this theft, please contact Officer Thomas Van Langan at (860) 645- 5500.

