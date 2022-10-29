Stefanowksi corrects comments on abortion

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - During a gubernatorial forum Thursday night, Bob Stefanowski fielded questions on several important issues including reproductive rights.

His comments were made during a forum that aired on WFSB last night.

At first he said he supported CT’s law, but then said he believes abortion should be limited to the first trimester.

Connecticut lawmakers have codified a women’s right to choose, which allows abortion in the first and second trimester and surgically up until birth if a mother’s life is at risk.

As soon that comment was made, democrats were ready to respond.

“Bob Stefanowski said he would limit abortion to the first trimester and that he would require a raped teen to go before a judicial review to access abortion. That is an incredibly extreme view to have,” said Jillian Gilchrest, West Hartford Democrat.

Stefanowski responded by saying he misspoke.

“I misspoke Susan. Anybody who knows me knows my position that Connecticut law is going to stay where it is,” said Stefanowski.

While he said he misspoke, Stefanowski also reaffirmed his position that he supports parental notification for minors seeking an abortion.

Democrats are also criticizing Stefanowski for saying he supports CT gun laws but won’t say if he supports an assault weapons ban.

“Today Bob Stefanowski made it clear that he opposes the governor’s plan to close loopholes in CT’s assault weapons ban; last night he declared his support for a 12-week abortion ban,” said Governor Lamont’s Campaign.

While the economy is a major concern in this election, so are reproductive rights.

“A women’s right to choose is the most important from my point of view in this election. I think the Supreme Court’s decision was an anathema for people all over the country,” said Len Banco, Hartford.

