17-year-old sustains gunshot wound, crashes into utility pole in Hartford

Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A teenager crashed his car into a pole after being shot in Hartford Saturday night.

Hartford Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter Activation on Edgewood Street around 11:56 pm.

When police arrived, they found a car crashed into a utility pole on Homestead Avenue. The 17-year-old driver was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the driver was conscious and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say this incident is still under investigation.

