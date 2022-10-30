17-year-old sustains gunshot wound, crashes into utility pole in Hartford
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A teenager crashed his car into a pole after being shot in Hartford Saturday night.
Hartford Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter Activation on Edgewood Street around 11:56 pm.
When police arrived, they found a car crashed into a utility pole on Homestead Avenue. The 17-year-old driver was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the driver was conscious and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials say this incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.