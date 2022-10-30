20-year-old killed in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are still investigating what caused an early morning crash on Friday.

According to police, 20-year-old Joshua Rodriguez was killed after crashing into a wooded area near North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road.

Police say Rodriguez was driving with a 23-year-old woman at the time of the crash. The woman was transported to Saint Mary’s and is in stable condition.

Police believe that the crash happened shortly after midnight on Thursday, but it wasn’t reported until hours later at 9:18 am.

Officials say the accident is still under investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the police department.

