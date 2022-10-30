Bike riders come together to support Bristol PD

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been two and a half weeks since Bristol lost two of its heroes.

Moving forward has been hard for the community, but the support continued this weekend.

Hundreds of riders honored the fallen police officers by riding 35 miles from the Farmington Polo Club to the Bristol Police Headquarters, and back.

“It’s unfortunate what happened in Bristol. We all friends who are police officers and this is how we’re showing support,” said Jose Figueroa, New Britain.

With help from the Hometown Foundation, more than $200,000 has been raised for the families.

“If you look around the past couple weeks, what the community’s been doing, what the state’s been doing for the families, they’re really getting some good love,” said Timothy Donaghy, who grew up in Bristol.

The Hometown Foundation had already raised more than $190,000 for the three families as they headed to the event this morning.

Their goal today was to get over the $200,000 mark.

Before the ride even started morning, they reached more than $204,000.

